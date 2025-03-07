Padres Still Getting Trade Calls on $13.8 Million Ace Dylan Cease: Report
The entire offseason has been filled with speculation surrounding a blockbuster trade and the San Diego Padres.
More news: ESPN Insider Unimpressed With Padres' Offseason Moves
Will the Friars let go of one of their stars in order to lower payroll? The question remains unanswered with Opening Day just a few weeks away.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller is still listening to interested clubs regarding right-hander Dylan Cease, but the latest update bodes well for Padres fans.
"Though teams are asking about Dylan Cease, a trade still doesn’t seem likely. Earlier, the Mets were among teams showing interest," MLB insider Jon Heyman writes.
Cease has been at the center of trade rumors since the offseason began, but the 29-year-old revealed he hoped to stay in San Diego.
"I love San Diego, I love it here, and I would definitely love to stay here," Cease said at Fan Fest.
Following the signing of right-hander Nick Pivetta, it appeared the Padres were close to a complete rotation. Therefore, the idea of losing Cease seemed doubtful.
Furthermore, Preller indicated San Diego's plan was to begin the season with Cease in the rotation.
"He's a very big part of our club," Preller told reporters including MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. "The additions the last couple days supplement what's a really good rotation. That's our focus here going forward — having that strong rotation."
Cease went 14-11 with an ERA of 3.47 in his first season with the Padres. He recorded 224 strikeouts to only 65 walks across a career-high 189.1 innings pitched in 2024.
Cease is set to enter his final year of team control in 2025, and pending another strong performance, he is predicted to earn a considerable deal in the 2025-26 offseason. The departure of the right-hander may be inevitable, but the timing of when he leaves is important.
If the Padres deal Cease before Opening Day or at the trade deadline, then it only hurts the San Diego rotation. It appears the Padres will likely stick with Cease to open the season, but how the situation unravels remains a mystery.
More news: Michael King Sets Major Goal For Himself in Second Season With Padres
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.