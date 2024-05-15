Padres Superstar Manny Machado Provides Elbow Injury Update
San Diego Padres superstar third baseman Manny Machado hasn't been himself this season.
Machado underwent offseason elbow surgery, and has been playing while simultaneously trying to get back to 100 percent. Machado began the year as a full-time designated hitter, and only recently started playing third base. He's still not playing third base every day, but is starting to get closer to being 100 percent.
On Tuesday, Machado spoke to reporters and provided an update on his progress.
“I’ve been recovering well,” Machado said. “I have been sore, obviously. But that’s just just part of the grind, part of the game. You’ve just got to keep adding good days. Last week wasn’t a good one for me. There were a couple of rough patches there. But this week is completely different so far. So it’s just, keep navigating through these loopholes."
Machado also made it clear that the elbow issue is affecting everything, not just the defense.
"I think it affects everything," Machado said. "One week it affects the throwing, another week it affects the hitting, another week it just affects. But, listen, it’s surgery. We’re lucky that we have a good training staff here. … It’s about not letting it get too hot and putting out the fire before it gets super hot.”
Machado enters Wednesday slashing .228/.282/.354 with five home runs and 22 RBIs. His .637 OPS would be the lowest of his entire 13-year career.
While Machado knows it's going to be a grind to get back to being himself, he also knows he'll get there at some point this season.
“It’s just a grind I’m going to be dealing with all year," Machado said. "It feels good to be back on the field. I’m excited about that. I’ve been playing some defense. That’s been exciting (to) go out there and get some dirt on my cleats. I’m building myself up to be out there every single day.”
Machao is in the lineup at DH on Wednesday as the Padres look to avoid getting swept by the Colorado Rockies.