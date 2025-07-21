Padres Tabbed Best Fit for $65 Million All-Star Slugger Expected to Be Traded at Deadline
The San Diego Padres are poised to make a key addition during the MLB trade deadline, and it might be a slugger who adds quality to the lineup.
The Padres are in the hunt for the National League West division title or a potential Wild Card spot for the playoffs.
Despite lacking many prospects for a trade, San Diego is known for getting creative and aggressive to improve the roster as a whole, especially when the team is a contender.
According to a trade deadline preview from The Athletic, the Padres might target designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who could become available at the deadline.
"Is Atlanta finally ready to call it quits on 2025? Another losing streak and two more pitcher injuries have its playoff odds in single digits," the article on The Athletic read.
"As an impending free agent who slugged 79 homers the last two years, Ozuna makes sense as the first piece to go. However, outside of a significant jump in walk rate, everything else is down this season.
"He’s on pace for barely 20 homers as a strict DH, and he’s been in a deep slump for more than a month. Ozuna also has 10-and-5 rights, allowing him to veto any trade."
For the season, Ozuna is valued at 0.9 WAR and is slashing .235/.361/.390 through 323 at-bats for the Atlanta Braves.
He is generating runs just above replacement level, FanGraphs indicates, while his walk rate is at a career high 16.4 percent.
His current slump could help lower his value enough for the Padres to strike and get the hitter with an impressive reputation.
Ozuna could present the perfect opportunity for president of baseball operations A.J. Preller to get a deal done that helps the roster in a meaningful way. Ozuna is an expiring free agent, finishing up the four-year, $65 million deal he signed.
