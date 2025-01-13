Padres Target Roki Sasaki Has Informed Another Major Contender They Are Out of Sweepstakes
The San Diego Padres have one less team to worry about in the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes. The New York Yankees were informed Sasaki won't be signing with them, an indication the Japanese phenom's free agency is nearing its conclusion.
The San Francisco Giants are also out of the running, general manager Zack Minasian announced. Based on Sasaki's known meetings the remaining teams that are being considered by the 23-year old pitcher are the Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, and Texas Rangers.
Although the Yankees and Giants have been eliminated from the Sasaki sweepstakes, the Padres' biggest competitor remains a contender, the Dodgers.
