Padres Targeted $5 Million All-Star in Free Agency, Could Look to Trade For Him at Deadline
The San Diego Padres are in the market for a left fielder and could pursue former free agency target Austin Hays before the trade deadline.
Hays has split time between left field and designated hitter this season, but the Padres would likely keep him in the field if they were to trade for them. Hays became a free agent after the 2024 season and signed with the Cincinnati Reds before the 2025 season despite his name being on the Padres' shortlist.
Hays has been an incredible pickup for the Reds, and has a .303/.346/.555 slashline through 31 games this season. His six home runs and 25 runs batted in are both higher than his totals for last season through 85 games.
The Padres are desperate for a left fielder, and Hays definitely fits the bill.
Left fielder Jason Heyward landed on the injured list for the second time this season May 24 with a left oblique strain. Designated hitter Gavin Sheets has filled in for the Padres in his absence, but the Padres don't see him as the solution for the full season.
Padres left fielders have the lowest on base percentage in MLB this season, as well as the third worst batting average and slugging percentage.
Hays has a one-year, $5 million contract with the Reds, as well as a $12 million mutual option for 2026, so if he were to come for the Padres and prove his worth, they would be able to keep him for a second year.
Hays is just one of several names brought up to patch the hole Jurickson Profar left in left field after his All-Star season, and whether or not they will pounce on him remains to be seen.
Before the trade deadline, however, they will need to find a solution to their woes in left field, as they are slipping further and further down the NL West standings. They now sit two games behind both the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, who are in a tie for first.
