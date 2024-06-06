Padres Targeting Top Starting Pitcher From Struggling AL Team: Report
The San Diego Padres reportedly have their sights set on another starting pitcher from the Chicago White Sox as the trade deadline approaches. Except, unlike the Dylan Cease deal, this trade could be more difficult to complete.
According to Dennis Lin and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, citing sources briefed on the White Sox’s discussions, the Padres are interested in left-hander Garrett Crochet. The team's need for starting pitching grew when Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish landed on the injured list for the second time this season.
Sources have told Lin and Rosenthal that the Padres have been the most aggressive club pursuing Crochet, who has a 3.49 ERA and an American League-leading 93 strikeouts in 13 starts. For the White Sox to trade Crochet, according to a person familiar with that team’s thinking, they likely would require at least one position player prospect with significant upside.
The two biggest names in the Padres farm system are Ethan Salas and Leodalis De Vries, but the Padres would be reluctant to discuss them as part of a trade package unless the return is proven star talent. Crochet is in his first year of success as a starting pitcher at the game's highest level.
It is possible that president of baseball operation A.J. Preller could work off his supply of young arms to acquire a position player or players who would satisfy the White Sox. It also helps that he had plenty of conversations with the White Sox for the Cease deal.
There is no agreement between the two as of now and it is possible that the Padres don't have the right players to complete another blockbuster.