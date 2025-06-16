Padres to Face Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani on Mound Monday
The San Diego Padres will face Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani on the mound Monday night.
More news: Padres Top Prospect Linked to AL East Contender in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Ohtani will pitch for the first time since August 2023 and will do so against the Friars. He is expected to be an opener for the Dodgers and pitch one inning, according to manager Dave Roberts.
The Dodgers made the announcement Sunday night in a post on X.
"Shohei Ohtani will be the starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers tomorrow night against the San Diego Padres," the team stated.
All eyes are set to be on Monday's series opener in Los Angeles as Ohtani returns to two-way status. The last time the Padres faced Ohtani on the mound was in July 2023, when he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels.
The Padres handed Ohtani a loss, scoring five runs on seven hits against him. The Padres hit back-to-back homers against Ohtani. Jake Cronenworth recorded three hits against Ohtani that day.
While the rivalry matchup is always fun, it's about to reach another level with Ohtani taking the mound for the Dodgers. The Padres lineup will look to take some quality at-bats against the Dodgers two-way star.
More news: Padres Targeted $5 Million All-Star in Free Agency, Could Look to Trade For Him at Deadline
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.