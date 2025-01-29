Padres to Trade Michael King? MLB Analysts Discuss Shocking Report
The San Diego Padres are in quite the predicament this offseason.
With the ongoing ownership feud 'hanging over' their heads, an eerily quiet offseason, and watching name after name go from a potential free agency target to the roster of MLB rivals, there is not a lot the Padres have done to improve their squad.
Although options are limited, that is not to say that there are no options.
More news: Padres Radio Host Says Ownership Lawsuit is 'Hanging Over' San Diego
Watching Padres star free agents continue to depart in Jurickson Profar, Kyle Higashioka, and Tanner Scott, plus losing the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes has to hurt for fans.
Remember, this is a talented team, one that won 93 games and came within two runs of knocking out the eventual World Series champions in the NLDS last year.
With their current assets and star power, the Friars have a trick up their sleeve to acquire talent and shed payroll, and that is the power of trades.
Players like Dylan Cease, Luis Arraez, and Jake Cronenworth have been at the center of many trade rumors this offseason given their successful campaigns last year and higher price tags.
Another name mentioned in the most recent round of rumors is right-hander Michael King. In his first year as a Padre, King shined with career-highs in innings pitched, WAR, wins, and, strikeouts. He even finished seventh in Cy Young Award voting.
Entering his final year of arbitration and nearing free agent eligibility at the end of 2025, King is a prime trade piece for San Diego.
Greg Amsinger and Ron Darling of MLB Network reported on the latest update on King.
"Michael King reportedly is being dangled in trade talks, and the Padres are open for business I don't know if people know that," Amsinger said.
The two commentators were a little surprised the Padres would want to part ways with their up-and-coming ace, especially in such a tough division.
Darling posed the question: "How can you trade a guy that you just traded for and came over and did everything and more you could ask for?"
Wherever King lands, he will likely improve upon an enormous 2024.
The 29-year-old threw 173.2 innings and had a record of 13-9. His 201 strikeouts to only 63 walks added to his dominance on the mound along with a WAR of 4.2.
King was the Padres' best pitcher in 2024, and at 29 years old, will only get better as he enters his prime.
More news: Jurickson Profar Says Padres Ownership Issues Forced Him Out of San Diego