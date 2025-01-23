Padres' Top Competitor for Jurickson Profar May Not Spend Enough to Sign Him: Report
The San Diego Padres might be able to breathe easier after the latest report regarding All-Star free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar.
Profar, who has yet to sign anywhere for the 2025 season, has been linked to the Kansas City Royals throughout the offseason, but Mark Feinsand of MLB.com doesn't think the American League Central contenders will spend the money needed to sign him.
"I don’t see the Royals spending for Anthony Santander or even Jurickson Profar, but what about Randal Grichuk, Austin Hays, Mark Canha, Harrison Bader, Alex Verdugo or Tommy Pham? There are a number of players still available who won’t break the bank."
The Royals have made significant moves this offseason, re-signing Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract, adding Michael Lorenzen on a one-year, $7 million deal, and trading Brady Singer to the Reds in exchange for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer.
Adding a game changer like Profar would be a significant addition but comes with a high price tag. Feinsand suggested the Royals look to potential trade candidates instead.
"Potential trade candidates could include Jesús Sánchez, Jake McCarthy and Mike Yastrzemski, though the truth is that the Royals may simply rely on bounce-back seasons from MJ Melendez and/or Hunter Renfroe rather than bringing in another outfielder," Feinsand wrote. "At the moment, those two project as the starters in the corners, with Kyle Isbel penciled into center field."
The Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros have also been linked to Profar. The Padres would love to keep him but they have also been trying to slash payroll.
Profar, who will turn 32 in February, is coming off a career-best season, excelling in nearly every statistical category. He posted a .280 batting average, a .380 on-base percentage, and a .459 slugging percentage — each marking his highest totals to date.
Known for his strong plate discipline and bat-to-ball skills, Profar had struggled with power in the past, but that was not the case in 2024. He hit a career-high 24 home runs and added 29 doubles in 158 games and 668 plate appearances.
The market for Profar remains to be seen, but he is now the most productive left fielder available. He is reportedly seeking a three-year contract.