Padres Trade Target Heading to NL Rival in Major Deadline Move
The Milwaukee Brewers are finalizing a deal to trade for Tampa Bay Rays catcher Danny Jansen, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Jansen was a trade target for the San Diego Padres, who are reportedly looking for an upgrade at the starting catcher spot.
This season, Jansen is hitting .204/.314/.389 with 11 home runs. He also has 29 RBIs to his name in 259 appearances at the plate.
The catcher is valued at 0.7 WAR with a replacement-level run creation rate of 99. He has one more year of team control on his deal as he holds a $8.5 million mutual option for the upcoming season.
The Padres need a better hitting catcher to slot into the everyday spot, since Elias Diaz and Martin Maldonado have struggled to produce much on offense.
Jansen offers a nice blend of average hitting and good coverage behind the plate, making him what would have been an ideal low-cost solution for San Diego's catching woes.
While catcher is a significant need for the Padres, the ball club has more pressing demands at the outfield spots and in the starting rotation.
Padres manager Mike Shildt offered some encouraging words towards both catchers on the roster in terms of their assistance to the pitchers on the staff.
"I can confidently tell you that Maldy and Diaz have done a really good job," Shildt told Tom Krasovic of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
"It's a hard job also. There are nuances to it. The preparation to it, the strategy going into a game, the awareness to make adjustments during the game, the ability to give guys confidence, the ability to make a trip, and say the right things.
"They're a big reason why we sit there and have one of the best staffs with a lot of new guys that have made their debuts this year or are young to this league."
