Padres Utility Man Could Face Lifetime Ban for Violating MLB's Gambling Policy
Padres utility man Tucupita Marcano is under investigation by Major League Baseball for violating the league's gambling policy, per Jared Diamond and Lindsey Adler of the Wall Street Journal.
The WSJ says Marcano has been accused of betting on games involving the Pittsburgh Pirates last season while he was on the injured list for them. Marcano was with the Pirates in 2022 and 2023.
MLB has a strict gambling policy that prohibits players and employees from betting on baseball. If the accusations are true, Marcano could face a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball, per the report.
The investigation is currently ongoing, but a penalty could be imminent, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Marcano, 24, signed with the San Diego Padres organization as an international free agent in 2016. He debuted in 2021, and appeared in 25 games with San Diego. Before the 2021 trade deadline, he was dealt to the Pirates along with Jack Suwinski and Michell Milano in exchange for Adam Frazier.
Marcano then spent the last two seasons with the Pirates, appearing in 124 games and slashing .221/.267/.334 with five home runs and 31 RBIs. He suffered a torn ACL in July 2023 in a game against the Padres, and has been rehabbing that injury ever since.
The Padres claimed him off waivers in Nov. 2023, and he's yet to play this season as he recovers from the injury.