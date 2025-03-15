Padres Utility Man Expected to Have Major Breakout in 2025
Eguy Rosario has been in and out of the Major Leagues since 2022. However, MLB insider Kiley McDaniel predicts the Dominican Republic native to have a major breakout in 2025.
Rosario’s regularity on the San Diego Padres' MLB roster has progressively increased over the last three seasons. In 2024, Rosario made a career-high 30 appearances with the Padres and earned two call-ups to the Major Leagues.
Rosario is a utility player, who McDaniel considers the right-handed back-up for almost every position on the field. Last season, he primarily played third base while six-time All-Star Manny Machado served as the Padres’ designated hitter.
Despite his contributions throughout the regular season, Rosario was excluded from the Padres' 2024 National League Division Series roster.
More news: Padres Have Slammed Door on Michael King Trade, But Not Dylan Cease
So far in spring training, Rosario has played second base, third base, shortstop, and left field. Rosario is increasing his versatility, as this is the first spring training he has made appearances at shortstop and left field
If the 25-year-old is able to perform well in spring training, Rosario has a strong chance to make the Opening Day roster. But his chances of emerging into a regular starter are slim, as he will likely serve as a reliable bench player that can fill in for players throughout the season.
At the plate, Rosario has shown promise against both right- and left-handed pitchers in spring training. Against the Chicago Cubs, Rosario hit a two-run, opposite-field home run off right-handed pitcher Ben Brown to account for two of the Padres’ five runs.
But Rosario is strongest against left-handed pitchers, slashing .348/.348/.870 with five home runs in 46 career at-bats against MLB southpaws.
Through 15 spring training games, Rosario has slashed . 200/.282/.457.
In addition to Rosario, McDaniel identified right-handed pitcher Bradgley Rodriguez, left-handed pitcher Kyle Hart, and outfielder Tirso Ornelas as other potential breakout players for the Padres in 2025.
More news: Padres Breakout Star Opens Up on Dominant Spring as He Competes for Roster Spot
There are two non-catcher roster spots up for grabs for the Padres this spring. Rosario will have to navigate through the competition to claim his first Opening Day roster spot.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres SI.