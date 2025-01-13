Padres Versatile Free Agent Officially Leaves San Diego to Sign With Mariners
The San Diego Padres lost a versatile free agent to the American League West when the Seattle Mariners announced the signing of Donovan Solano on Monday.
Solano and the Mariners reportedly agreed to a one-year contract worth $3.5 million this year with $1 million available in performance bonuses, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
More news: Padres News: Roki Sasaki Free Agency Nearing Conclusion As Fourth Team Ruled Out
The 37-year-old posted a solid .286 batting average in 96 games with the Padres last season. He contributed 31 runs, 13 doubles, eight home runs, 35 RBIs, and two stolen bases while achieving a .343 on-base percentage and a .417 slugging percentage (.760 OPS).
Solano was particularly effective against left-handed pitching, hitting .302 with three doubles, four home runs, and an impressive .816 OPS.
Mariners executive vice president and general manager of baseball operations Justin Hollander confirmed the news early Monday afternoon and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto could hardly contain his excitement.
“Donovan has been among the most underrated hitters in the game over the past six years,” Dipoto said. “His veteran presence, consistent performance, and positional versatility bring a lot to our roster.”
Since the start of the 2019 season, Solano has posted a .294 batting average with 180 runs, 100 doubles, three triples, 31 home runs, 180 RBIs, a .353 on-base percentage, and a .413 slugging percentage (.767 OPS) over 546 games.
His .294 average ranks eighth among major league players with at least 1,500 plate appearances during that span. Solano earned a National League Silver Slugger award at second base in the shortened 2020 season.
The Colombian-born infielder has played in parts of 11 Major League seasons with the Marlins (2012-15), Yankees (2016), Giants (2019-21), Reds (2022), Twins (2023), and Padres (2024). Across 916 games, he has compiled a .279 batting average, 279 runs, 140 doubles, nine triples, 40 home runs, 279 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases, along with a .335 on-base percentage and .381 slugging percentage (.716 OPS).
Defensively, Solano has showcased versatility, appearing at second base (445 games), first base (137), third base (100), shortstop (42), and left field (10).
He has also contributed to three postseason runs with the Giants (2021), Twins (2023), and Padres (2024).
Originally signed as an international free agent by the St. Louis Cardinals on Jan. 14, 2005, Solano continues to bring experience and adaptability to the field.
Seattle designated left-hander Austin Kitchen for assignment in a corresponding move to open a spot on the 40-man roster.