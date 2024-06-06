Padres vs. Angels: How to Watch, Predictions, Odds, and More for Series Finale
Consistent pitching hasn't translated into wins for the Padres lately. In a historic twist, despite their starters allowing 1 or 0 runs in their last three outings, the Padres have lost each of these games – a first in club history.
The latest? Adam Mazur. Tuesday, at just 23 years old, Mazur pitched a quality start in his major league debut, lasting 6.0 innings while allowing only one run on two hits. The Padres fell 4-2 but Mazur’s potential as a future staple in the starting rotation is evident and could play a significant role in stabilizing the Padres' pitching staff.
Looking to avoid a series sweep in the rematch in Anaheim, the Padres will give the ball to Dylan Cease to salvage a victory.
How to Watch
• Time: 6:38 PM
• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
Predictions
Runs are expected to be at a premium, with both Cease and Angels starter Jose Soriano posting ERAs of 3.42 and 3.86, respectively. Anticipate pitching to takes center stage and a fight for every base. The Padres (32-32) haven't been swept in a series of three or more games in Anaheim since June 12-14, 2009 (lost 3 of 3). The Padres were a worse team then; the Angels were better. Padres in a close one.
More
• The Padres' bullpen has been underperforming, (9.82 ERA against the Angels). The starting pitchers have a sturdy 1.46 ERA and a .105 opponent batting average in the series.
• Luis Arraez leads the majors with a .335 batting average, and his teammate Jurickson Profar is second (.329).
• Three straight road losses are the most by the Padres this season; a loss tonight would bring the streak to four.