Inside The Padres

Padres vs. Angels: How to Watch, Predictions, Odds, and More for Series Finale

J.P. Hoornstra

May 31, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
May 31, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Consistent pitching hasn't translated into wins for the Padres lately. In a historic twist, despite their starters allowing 1 or 0 runs in their last three outings, the Padres have lost each of these games – a first in club history.

The latest? Adam Mazur. Tuesday, at just 23 years old, Mazur pitched a quality start in his major league debut, lasting 6.0 innings while allowing only one run on two hits. The Padres fell 4-2 but Mazur’s potential as a future staple in the starting rotation is evident and could play a significant role in stabilizing the Padres' pitching staff.

Looking to avoid a series sweep in the rematch in Anaheim, the Padres will give the ball to Dylan Cease to salvage a victory.

How to Watch

• Time: 6:38 PM

• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim

• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:

  • Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
  • Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
  • DTV DBS – 694-3
  • DTV Stream – 694
  • AT&T U-verse – 781/1781

• Radio: 97.3-FM

Odds

Check here for live odds

• All odds via DraftKings

Predictions

Runs are expected to be at a premium, with both Cease and Angels starter Jose Soriano posting ERAs of 3.42 and 3.86, respectively. Anticipate pitching to takes center stage and a fight for every base. The Padres (32-32) haven't been swept in a series of three or more games in Anaheim since June 12-14, 2009 (lost 3 of 3). The Padres were a worse team then; the Angels were better. Padres in a close one.

More

• The Padres' bullpen has been underperforming, (9.82 ERA against the Angels). The starting pitchers have a sturdy 1.46 ERA and a .105 opponent batting average in the series.

• Luis Arraez leads the majors with a .335 batting average, and his teammate Jurickson Profar is second (.329).

• Three straight road losses are the most by the Padres this season; a loss tonight would bring the streak to four.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.