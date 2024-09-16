Padres vs. Astros: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
Yu Darvish takes the ball for the Padres on Monday at Petco Park as they look to continue their momentum from their weekend sweep in San Francisco.
Here's how they will line up against Astros right-hander Spencer Arrighetti:
Here are all the storylines you need to know going into the game.
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -115/Astros -105
• Over/under: 8
Prediction
The edge in starting pitching leans towards the Padres, with Yu Darvish showing more consistency than Spencer Arrighetti. Darvish's recent form and previous experience against Houston (5-5 record, 3.64 ERA, and 123 SO in 94 innings against 33 walks) could combine with the Padres' home-field advantage to spell victory.
More
• Among pitchers with at least 100 wins, Yu Darvish's strikeout rate per nine innings ranks third all-time.
• With just three more home runs at Petco Park, the Padres will surpass their previous record of 101 set in 2019.
• The Padres are 9-1 in extra-inning games. Their .900 winning percentage is the highest in MLB this season. This marks a significant turnaround from the previous season's 2-12 record in extra-inning games.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
