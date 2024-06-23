Padres vs Brewers on June 23: How to Watch, Pitching Matchup, Predictions
The San Diego Padres enter Sunday ready to go for the four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers. Despite some injuries along the way, San Diego has played extremely well this series against one of the better teams in the National League. The Padres enter this game with a 41-40 record, good for second place within the NL West. As for the Brewers, they come in with a record of 44-33, sitting in first place within the NL Central.
Can the Padres complete the sweep? Or will the Brewers finally punch back?
Here's what you need to know about the game.
How to Watch
• Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Brewers +102 / Padres -1250
• Over/under: 7.5
Predictions
The Padres are sending right-hander Michael King (5-4, 3.49 ERA) to the mound to go for the sweep. King has been excellent in his last five starts, only allowing more than one run once. He will be counted on to have a solid outing once again. Milwaukee is countering by sending right-hander Tobias Myers (4-2, 3.26 ERA) on the bump. He will be tasked with helping the Brewers avoid the four-game sweep on the road.
The San Diego offense has come alive of late and it's more of the same today. Behind a strong outing from King, the Padres take all four games against the Brewers.
Padres 7, Brewers 4
• San Diego has hit 25 home runs over its last 10 games. They are 8-2 over that period of time.
• Rookie outfielder Jackson Merrill has been on a tear this season. He is hitting .290 with 10 home runs and 25 runs batted in for the Padres.
