Padres vs Cardinals: Mike Shildt's 'Revenge,' How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More
The San Diego Padres visit the St. Louis Cardinals for the first time with Mike Shildt as their manager, setting up a "revenge series" for the skipper who was fired by the Cardinals in Oct. 2021 due to "philosophical differences."
Shildt, for his part, was only interested in focusing on the positives Monday.
Randy Vasquez takes the ball for the Padres after a rocky stretch at Triple-A El Paso.
Here's how San Diego will line up behind him:
Here's what else you need to know about Monday's series opener:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres +102/Pirates -122
• Over/under: 9
Prediction
Kyle Gibson's consistent pitching could stifle a Padres offense that only managed three runs on Sunday. With a 7-5 record and a 4.22 ERA, Gibson been a steady presence. Over 136.1 innings, the veteran right-hander has conceded 64 earned runs, striking out 126, with a WHIP of 1.360. He managed solid outings against Milwaukee and Cincinnati earlier this month. Vásquez (3-6, 4.63 ERA) sports a 3-6 record and a 4.63 ERA. Over 81.2 innings pitched, he’s allowed 42 earned runs and has a WHIP of 1.505. Expect a high-scoring game.
More
* The Cardinals hold an all-time record of 300-211 against the Padres.
• Jackson Merrill’s second walk-off home run of the season Sunday made him the first Padres rookie with more than one in a single season, and the first rookie in MLB to do so since Jeremy Peña and Jack Suwinski in 2022.
• Merrill also leads all MLB rookies with an impressive 3.9 WAR, outpacing his peers in average, hits, OPS, extra-base hits, and RBIs.
