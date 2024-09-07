Inside The Padres

Padres vs Giants: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Aug 29, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres will send Michael King to the mound against the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Petco Park. Here's how they will line up behind the right-hander:

Here's what else you need to know in advance of the series opener:

How to Watch

Time: 6:40 p.m. PT

• Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland

Streaming (exclusive): Apple TV+

Radio: 97.3-FM

Odds

• Moneyline: Padres -148/Giants +124

Over/under: 7

• All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

The Padres have the edge in the pitching matchup going into this game. Michael King (11-8, 3.17 ERA) has been solid, whereas Mason Black (0-2, 7.45 ERA) has struggled in limited action. San Diego should be able to take advantage at home.

More

• Jackson Merrill leads the Padres with a franchise rookie-record 82 RBIs, and is tied with Fernando Tatis Jr.'s record for fourth-most home runs in a Padres' rookie season.

• The Padres lead MLB in batting average and hits, with a .264 average and 1,280 hits.

• Manny Machado's 161 home runs as a Padre remain tied for the second-most in San Diego history with Adrián González, trailing just Nate Colbert's 163 homers.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

