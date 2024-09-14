Padres vs Giants: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The San Diego Padres will face off with their former manager Bob Melvin and the San Francisco Giants for three games in San Francisco starting Friday. Here's how they'll line up behind starting pitcher Dylan Cease:
Here are all the storylines to know going into the series opener:
How to Watch
• Time: 7:15 p.m. PT
• Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -115/Giants -105
• Over/under: 7
Prediction
Logan Webb has demonstrated exceptional performance at home, boasting a 2.67 ERA at Oracle Park. However, the Padres are healthier and playing well, making them the favorites. Dylan Cease’s solid season performance, particularly holding opponents to a .196 batting average on the road, gives San Diego an edge. Expect a competitive game.
More
• Cease is three strikeouts short of 1,000 in his career.
• The Padres have struck out the fewest times of any MLB team this year (962).
• Luis Arraez leads MLB with the lowest strikeout rate at just 4.2 percent, and has avoided striking out in 124 consecutive plate appearances.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
