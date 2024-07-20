Padres vs Guardians on July 20: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, and Predictions
The San Diego Padres kicked off the second half of the regular season with a dud. The Padres dropped the first game by a score of 7-0 to the Cleveland Guardians on the road. San Diego enters Saturday with a record of 50-50, sitting in third place within the National League West. As for Cleveland, they have been one of the better teams in the league this season. They hold a record of 59-37, sitting in first place within the American League Central.
Here is what you need to know for the game today.
How to Watch
• Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Guardians -110 / Padres -110
• Over/under: 7.5
Prediction
The Padres are sending ace right-hander Dylan Cease (8-8, 3.99 ERA) to the mound as they try to rebound. Cleveland is sending Gavin Williams (0-1, 3.77 ERA) to the bump to see if he can help them grab the series win.
After not scoring in yesterday's game, the Padres offense will look to make their mark on this series. They finally wake up in this one behind another strong game from Cease.
Padres 5, Guardians 4
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
