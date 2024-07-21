Inside The Padres

Padres vs Guardians on July 21: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, and Predictions

Matt Levine

In this story:

The San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians have switched off a pair of 7-0 wins to open the second half. In each game, the other team has looked dominant, setting up a fun rubber match today.

San Diego enters Sunday with a record of 51-50, slotted in third place within the National League West. As for Cleveland, they hold a record of 59-38, sitting in first place within the American League Central.

Here is what you need to know for the game today.

How to Watch

• Time: 10:40 a.m. PT

• Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland

• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:

Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781

• Radio: 97.3-FM

Odds

• Moneyline: Guardians +105 / Padres -125

• Over/under: 8.5

• All odds are via PickDawgz

Prediction

The Padres are sending right-hander Michael King (7-6, 3.41 ERA) to the mound in this contest. He will be looking for a strong outing to start his second half following an up-and-down first half. Cleveland is countering with starter Ben Lively (8-5, 3.58 ERA) to see if they can defend home field.

The Padres offense woke up yesterday behind a strong showing from Dylan Cease. The bats will be decent today but San Diego will fall short of winning the series.

Guardians 6, Padres 5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Matt Levine

MATT LEVINE

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/San Diego Padres News