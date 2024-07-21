Padres vs Guardians on July 21: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, and Predictions
The San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians have switched off a pair of 7-0 wins to open the second half. In each game, the other team has looked dominant, setting up a fun rubber match today.
San Diego enters Sunday with a record of 51-50, slotted in third place within the National League West. As for Cleveland, they hold a record of 59-38, sitting in first place within the American League Central.
Here is what you need to know for the game today.
How to Watch
• Time: 10:40 a.m. PT
• Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Guardians +105 / Padres -125
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
The Padres are sending right-hander Michael King (7-6, 3.41 ERA) to the mound in this contest. He will be looking for a strong outing to start his second half following an up-and-down first half. Cleveland is countering with starter Ben Lively (8-5, 3.58 ERA) to see if they can defend home field.
The Padres offense woke up yesterday behind a strong showing from Dylan Cease. The bats will be decent today but San Diego will fall short of winning the series.
Guardians 6, Padres 5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.