Padres vs Marlins: Storylines, How to Watch, Odds, More for Series Opener
Since being acquired by the Padres from the Miami Marlins on May 4, Luis Arraez is hitting a remarkable .391, the third-best average in baseball during this period. Over the last 11 games, he collected multiple hits in nine. Furthermore, this season, he struck out an incredibly low 14 times, making him one of the toughest batters in baseball to strike out.
How will Arraez's "revenge game" against the rebuilding Marlins play out? The Padres can't wait to find out.
How to Watch
• Time: 3:40 p.m. PT
• Venue: Petco Park
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
- Spread: Padres favored with current stats
- Money Line: San Diego Padres -175 / Miami Marlins +160
- Over/Under: 7.5 total runs
More
• The Padres' bullpen has limited opponents to MLB's lowest batting average (.139) and WHIP (0.79) since May 17. Their remarkable team ERA of 1.32 is the second-best in MLB during this timeframe.
• When scoring five or more runs, holding the third-best record in the National League at 21-3 (.875).