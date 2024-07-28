Padres vs Orioles: San Diego Goes For Sweep, How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, and Predictions
The San Diego Padres enter Sunday looking for a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on the road. The Padres have dominated Baltimore so far and can make a massive statement with a win today. San Diego enters the day with a record of 57-50 on the season, good for second place in the National League West. As for Baltimore, they hold a record of 61-43, sitting in first place within the American League East.
Can the Padres finish off the sweep? Or will Baltimore grab one game at home?
How to Watch
• Time: 10:35 a.m. PT
• Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres +135 / Orioles -161
• Over/under: 9.5
Prediction
San Diego's Randy Vásquez (3-5, 4.17 ERA) takes the mound in this game as the team looks to complete the sweep. Vásquez has not allowed more than two runs in each of his last five starts so he will be trying to continue his strong performance. Baltimore is countering with right-hander Albert Suárez (5-4, 3.48) as they try to salvage this series with a win.
The Padres offense seems to be clicking on all cylinders right now and they are playing very good baseball. In the last game before the trade deadline, San Diego has a chance to make a claim to its front office and they do just that. San Diego completes the sweep of one of the better teams in the league.
Padres 5, Orioles 4
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
