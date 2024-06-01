Inside The Padres

Padres vs Royals on June 1: How to Watch, Lineups, Pitching Matchup, Predictions and More

Can the Padres keep the winning ways going?

Matt Levine

The San Diego Padres continue their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals looking to grab two wins in a row. They took down Kansas City on Friday by a score of 11-8 and will try to grab the series win. The Padres hold a record of 31-29 entering this game while the Royals sit with a record of 35-24 on the season. Both teams have plenty of star power, making this an interesting contest throughout.

How to Watch:

  • Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
  • Television: Bally Sports
  • Radio: Local sports networks

Odds:

  • San Diego Padres Moneyline: -103
  • Kansas City Royals Moneyline: -107

Odds courtesy of PickDawgz

Lineups:

Pitching Matchup:

Right-handed pitcher Randy Vásquez (0-3, 5.82 ERA) takes the mound for San Diego today. He was called up just before the start, giving them another arm to work with. He will be facing off against right-hander Alec Marsh (4-2, 3.24 ERA), who will be looking to give the Royals a jolt in this one.

Prediction:

While their record isn't where they want it to be, they have fought through different issues. After taking the game yesterday, the Padres enter into this one with a lot of confidence. They again grab the road victory, sealing the series win for themselves in this one.

Padres 6, Royals 4

