Padres vs Royals on June 1: How to Watch, Lineups, Pitching Matchup, Predictions and More
The San Diego Padres continue their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals looking to grab two wins in a row. They took down Kansas City on Friday by a score of 11-8 and will try to grab the series win. The Padres hold a record of 31-29 entering this game while the Royals sit with a record of 35-24 on the season. Both teams have plenty of star power, making this an interesting contest throughout.
How to Watch:
- Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024
- Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Television: Bally Sports
- Radio: Local sports networks
Odds:
- San Diego Padres Moneyline: -103
- Kansas City Royals Moneyline: -107
Lineups:
Pitching Matchup:
Right-handed pitcher Randy Vásquez (0-3, 5.82 ERA) takes the mound for San Diego today. He was called up just before the start, giving them another arm to work with. He will be facing off against right-hander Alec Marsh (4-2, 3.24 ERA), who will be looking to give the Royals a jolt in this one.
Prediction:
While their record isn't where they want it to be, they have fought through different issues. After taking the game yesterday, the Padres enter into this one with a lot of confidence. They again grab the road victory, sealing the series win for themselves in this one.
Padres 6, Royals 4