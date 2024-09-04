Padres vs. Tigers: Yu Darvish Returns, Pitcher Optioned, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
Yu Darvish's long road back from injury and a family situation that left him on the restricted list for all of August is finally over. The Padres will give the ball to Darvish for the first time since May on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers.
To make room for Darvish on the Padres' active roster, pitcher Tom Cosgrove was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.
Here's how they will line up behind Darvish at Petco Park:
Here are all the storylines to watch going into Wednesday's game:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -205/Tigers +170
• Over/under: 8
Prediction
Yu Darvish, returning from an elbow issue, will start for the Padres with a solid 3.20 ERA, while Keider Montero, struggling at 5.17 ERA, will pitch for the Tigers. Despite Darvish's layoff, San Diego's recent form and both Darvish’s and Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return this week should provide a substantial boost to the Padres.
More
• Jackson Merrill has played 40 games since the All-Star break and is hitting .320 with a .970 OPS, nine home runs, 10 doubles, four triples, 33 RBIs and six stolen bases.
• Manny Machado is hitting .348 in his last 11 games, with three home runs, three doubles and 11 RBIs in that span.
• Luis Arraez is hitting .433 in his last seven games, improving his NL-leading batting average to .310.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.