Padres vs Yankees Game on Monday Will Not Start on Time
The San Diego Padres' series opener with the New York Yankees has been delayed due to weather.
First pitch was originally scheduled for 4:05 p.m. PT. The Yankees made the announcement via social media.
"Please be advised we do not intend to start tonight's game on time," the statement read.
This is the third time in four road games that the Padres have experienced a delay. Some notable changes from the lineup include the absence of Jose Iglesias. The infielder is getting his first day off since April 7.
Outfielder Jackson Merrill is not in Monday's lineup, but he is with the Padres in the Bronx. The 22-year-old is expected to come off the injured list Tuesday, though there was speculation he would be activated for the series opener against the Yankees.
Merrill played the last two days with Double-A San Antonio, so the Padres are giving him Monday night off as the final stage of his rehab.
Luis Campusano, who was recently called up from Triple-A, will serve as the team's designated hitter. Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for the Padres to open the series in New York.
Pivetta has a 1.78 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 0.821 WHIP in his first six starts of the season. Many executives around the league have said the right-hander was the best signing of the offseason.
