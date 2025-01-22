Padres Were Willing to Pay Roki Sasaki More Than $10 Million to Sign, But He Still Chose Dodgers
One of the most interesting offseason storylines in MLB is finally over.
The chase for Roki Sasaki was down to the San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The reasons for the Sasaki sweepstakes being so odd were a combination of the international bonus pool restrictions, the 'unspecified homework assignment,' and even the fact that players weren't allowed in the initial round of meetings.
More news: Padres Could Lose All-Star Outfielder to AL Contender, Says Insider
Before Sasaki narrowed his decision to three teams, his agent Joel Wolfe commented on the initial offerings of 20 interested teams submitted back in December.
“It was like the Roki film festival," said Wolfe.
Power points, books, and short-form movies were all sent over in an attempt to woo the 23-year-old before the initial in-person meeting at a neutral location, Wolfe's office in Wasserman Sports Agency headquarters in Westwood, CA.
It is here where the unspecified homework assignment was revealed. Per The Athletic, Sasaki had asked each team's executives that he met with a perplexing question that even the phenom couldn't figure out last season: Why did his velocity fall off?
Each team presented their answers while also pitching why their baseball club would be the most ideal for Sasaki to join in the 90 minutes given to each team.
During the second round of interviews, that is where players were able to attend, and where many believed San Diego had the edge.
Yu Darvish — known to be viewed as a godfather figure among Japanese players — Manny Machado, Joe Musgrove, and Jackson Merrill were in attendance. The Padres also brought a teenage prospect, Ethan Salas, who is believed to be their future everyday catcher, in hopes to spark an early bond with Sasaki.
The phenom toured Petco Park and even threw on the field in Padres gear.
After the Petco Park throwing session, this is where the story picks up.
Because of the international bonus pool restrictions, each team was only limited to roughly between $5.1 million and $7.5 million. Teams could strategically trade and make more room, and in turn, more money for the bonus pool offering.
It is reported that after this outing at Petco Park, the Padres made an offer they seemingly thought Sasaki could not refuse. The Padres were prepared to throw a little over $10 million at the 23-year-old by maxing out their bonus pool with as many trades as necessary.
Despite a Dodger-esque move for the Padres, it ended up being L.A. who landed Sasaki.
While the Dodgers initially had a league-low amount of international bonus pool money at $5.1 million, they were able to clear up some more room at the end of the chase and offer Sasaki $6.5 million. That was enough for Sasaki to choose the Dodgers for nearly $4 million less than the Padres.
Last season, Sasaki went 10-5 with a 2.35 ERA in 111 innings pitched. His 129 strikeouts to only 32 walks show his massive potential as he will join the Dodgers' system.
More news: Padres GM Breaks Silence on Failed Roki Sasaki Pursuit