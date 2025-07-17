Padres Won't Have to Give Up Much for $50 Million All-Star Outfielder: Report
The San Diego Padres are still yet to make a move to fill their hole in left field with just two weeks before the MLB trade deadline, though one of the names heavily linked with them is yet to make a move and could be available for cheap.
The Chicago White Sox are in full rebuild mode, and have made it clear that their two biggest contracts, Luis Robert Jr. and Andrew Benintendi, are fair game, and that they're willing to eat a large portion of their contract to get them off of their books, per Ken Rosenthal.
The possibility of Robert moving to the Padres has grown all season, and he would be a fine addition to the lineup if he can produce how he has in seasons past.
"Perhaps a team such as the San Diego Padres would take Robert if the White Sox included a portion of his remaining salary, something the team has indicated a willingness to do," said Rosenthal. "But even then, the White Sox could not count on getting much of a return. Robert’s value keeps sinking, and time is running out."
The Padres struggled in left field during the first half, and have already dismissed both Connor Joe and Jason Heyward, who were their Opening Day platoon in left. Gavin Sheets has manned the post since Heyward's departure, however his presence in the field leaves a hole at DH.
Among MLB left fielders, the Padres are in the bottom five in on-base percentage, slugging percentage and wRC+.
Robert has struggled at the plate this season, posting just a .600 OPS and a batting average south of the Mendoza line. On the basepaths, however, he has been electric, recording 22 stolen bases in the first half, just one shy of his career high. The outfielder made his All-Star debut in 2023, a season where he posted a 5.3 WAR and an .857 OPS. A change of scenery could work wonders for the 27-year-old, who has shown the potential of a 30/30 season through his first six seasons in MLB.
The Padres will need to make a move soon, as they have the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals breathing down their necks in the Wild Card race. They return from the All-Star break on Friday, where they begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals away from home. First pitch will be at 3:45 p.m. PT.
