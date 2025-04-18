Padres Would Steal $50 Million All-Star Outfielder From Dodgers in Blockbuster Trade
Since the start of the offseason, there has been speculation that the San Diego Padres would make a blockbuster trade. While no deal has transpired, the Friars have been linked to All-Star outfielder Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox.
The return package to Chicago would include left-hander Kash Mayfield, infielder Cobb Hightower, and right-hander Braden Nett, per Newsweek Sports' Zach Pressnell.
The National League West rival Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly tabled trade talks with the White Sox regarding Robert. But it's become increasingly clear the Dodgers lack outfield depth.
The Padres are in a similar position only because injuries have sidelined both Jackson Merrill and Brandon Lockridge. The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee revealed Merrill will not be activated when he's eligible to return.
"Merrill, who is sidelined with a right hamstring strain, is eligible to come off the injured list on Friday. That isn’t happening," Acee wrote. "He has not even begun to jog. That is expected to commence in the next day or two. Merrill will then need at least a few days to progress to running and then sprinting and then being able to change direction."
San Diego seemingly tied up those loose ends by trading for Bryce Johnson on Wednesday; however, it's unclear how he will pan out in center since he is mainly a right fielder.
The only problem with a trade for Robert appears to be whether the Padres would acquire another centerfielder, when they already have Merrill who is secured for much of the next decade with the team. It's unclear how long the 21-year-old will be on injured list, but the Padres could use Robert as a temporary replacement. He could then move to left field and take over the platoon.
Robert is off to a slow start this year, hitting .136 with one home runs and four runs batted in. Robert has logged 470 starts in centerfield throughout his career and zero in one of the corners, so it would be interesting to see how he would fare in left field.
