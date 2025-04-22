Padres, WWE Combining to Make Pro Wrestling History at Petco Park in 2025
WWE and the San Diego Padres have officially announced that Petco Park will be the home of Survivor Series on Nov. 29, 2025, marking the first time the beloved event will be held in a stadium.
“For the first time in the event’s nearly 40-year history, Survivor Series will take place in a Stadium on November 29, and we believe Petco Park in San Diego is the perfect host for a historic night,” WWE Hall of Famer and chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque said in an official statement.
“We are beyond excited to host WWE’s Survivor Series at Petco Park in partnership with the San Diego Tourism Authority,” said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. “For over two decades, Petco Park has hosted the most iconic sports and entertainment moments in San Diego history and established a well-earned reputation as a world-class venue.
"We look forward to welcoming WWE’s incredible talent and passionate fanbase to America’s #1 Ballpark for what promises to be another unforgettable night in the heart of downtown San Diego.”
“We’re bringing WWE Survivor Series to San Diego and couldn’t be more excited to welcome this iconic event to the 619,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said.
“This is a huge win for our city, our residents, and our local economy – thousands of fans will travel here and experience everything that America’s Finest City has to offer. With the best stadium in the country and a passionate wrestling fan base, we’re ready to make this Survivor Series one to remember.”
Petco Park is the perfect location for an event like Survivor Series, especially with its huge pro wrestling fan base.
Some notable WWE Superstars from the San Diego area include pro wrestling legend Rey Mysterio and WWE Intercontinental Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, both of whom utilize a finishing move called "The 619."
Survior Series 2024 was a sold out show at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, generating the largest gate in the event's 37 year history. There's no doubt the San Diego will be able to match that.
The general sale date for tickets has yet to be announced. However, fans can register for presale registration on WWE.com.
