Padres' Xander Bogaerts Could Shockingly Return Soon
San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts is still recovering from a broken bone in his foot, though his progress may allow him to join the team soon.
Bogaerts fractured his left foot on Aug. 27, and he remained confident that he would return before the end of the season.
Now, in the closing stretch, he appears ready for a return, potentially as soon as the team's series against the Chicago White Sox, which begins Friday.
“Xander had another good day,” manager Mike Shildt said regarding Bogaerts' recovery, according to FriarWire. “He’s all smiles. He extended a little bit more when taking ground balls.
"He got some tracking in with some live arms that we brought in today. He got in some swings in the batting cage.
"Now he’s in a spot where maybe he can travel and go over to Arizona and get some work in over there.
“Again, there’s no firm timeline. We’re working on it. He’ll let us know He’s still in the process. He’s not full bore or a 100 percent threat. So, how long that takes will dictate the time frame of his return. But it’s encouraging.”
Per Acee's reporting, Bogaerts will be at the Padres' facility in Arizona, facing live pitching and running.
He has already been putting in work against minor league pitchers in San Diego, all while working on his fielding.
He did experience some pain when fielding, which makes sense considering the movement involved.
“I could probably play now, but only hitting,” Bogaerts said.
“I think there is a lot to do with the mind, Putting force against (the foot) to throw or not, I think that gets in your head.”
Bogaerts is hitting .262/.330/.387 with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs. His wRC+ is just slightly above average (103), though he has taken a massive step up in production since the early part of the season.
The Padres are currently engaged in a division battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West title.
San Diego could use Bogaerts' steady presence in the lineup and reliable glove at shortstop. Whether they win the division or not, the veteran infielder will be a major boost for the playoffs.
