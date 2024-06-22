Padres' Xander Bogaerts Making Progress in Injury Rehab
The San Diego Padres are one of the more depleted teams in the league, especially when it comes to star power. The Padres have recently been without many of their star players, including their infielder, Xander Bogaerts.
Despite the significant time, Xander Bogaerts has been out due to a shoulder injury, there is a silver lining-he making good progress in his rehabilitation, which is a positive sign for the team.
The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee shared the update in one of his latest columns.
"Xander Bogaerts took grounders for the second consecutive day, as he continues to work back from the fracture in his left shoulder suffered diving for a ball on May 20," Acee wrote.
"He is taking batting practice in the cage, mostly just using his right hand but expects to begin full BP soon. He believes he can be back playing in early July."
Bogaerts told Acee that he hopes to return to the field soon enough.
"I was hoping the last game in Boston," he said of the Padres series finale against his former team on June 30. "But that's no chance."
Although the end of June may seem unrealistic, he believes he can return to the diamond in early July. The 31-year-old expects to begin full batting practice and is making swift progress in his recovery from a fractured left shoulder. His optimism is ensuring for the team, and we could see him back right around the All-Star break.
Bogaerts has a batting average of .219 with four home runs, 14 RBIs, 23 runs scored, and a .518 OPS.