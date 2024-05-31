Padres' Xander Bogaerts Receives Good News Regarding Injury
San Diego Padres infielder Xander Bogaerts got a positive injury update this week. Bogaerts, who fractured his shoulder earlier this month while diving for a ball against the Atlanta Braves, will not have to undergo surgery on his shoulder. Bogaerts went to see specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache this week, who confirmed he did not need the surgery, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Bogaerts is still expected to be out for about 2-3 months, leaving the Padres without their Opening Day leadoff hitter. Although Bogaerts lost his leadoff lineup spot when Luis Arráez was acquired from the Miami Marlins, the Padres are also losing a player they gave an 11-year, $280 million contract to last year for a significant part of the season.
That timetable gives Bogaerts little more than a month or two to recover from what was already looking like a lost season before the injury.
Bogaerts slashed .219/.265/.316 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in his first 47 games. These numbers were certainly lower than anticipated, and on pace for career lows. Over his career, he has slashed .289/.353/.452. Bogaerts was a primary reason the top of the Padres' lineup struggled early in the year.
With Bogaerts out, the Padres will have David Peralta fill his spot on the roster in the meantime. Peralta has slashed .231/.286/.231 with three hits, one run, and one RBI across six games for the Padres so far this season.