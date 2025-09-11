Padres' Xander Bogaerts Replacement Provides Major Injury Update
San Diego Padres utility infielder Jose Iglesias provided a positive update on his left hand after being hit by a pitch in Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Iglesias stayed in the game after being hit with a pitch, though made way for Luis Arraez in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Padres treated his hand ahead of Wednesday's game, however he insisted he was fine.
“It’s not broken,” Iglesias said. “The x-rays were negative. Just a contusion, but there is some swelling in there for sure but not a big deal. We should be fine.”
Iglesias came into the game on Wednesday as a pinch runner for designated hitter Gavin Sheets, though didn't come up to bat. In his stead, Jake Cronenworth started at shortstop and later moved to second base upon Mason McCoy's entrance in the top of the eighth inning.
The 35-year-old infielder has been the main replacement for All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who has been out since late August after firing a foul ball off the top of his foot and suffering a non-displaced fracture. Since replacing the injured Bogaerts, Iglesias is batting .178 and has one RBI.
Bogaerts is already beginning to recover from his injury despite only being out two weeks, and he expects to return before the end of the season. Manager Mike Shildt provided a positive update on the All-Star ahead of the Friars's 2-1 loss Wednesday.
“Going to be a day-to-day situation, but he met with (the doctor) just a moment ago and he’s going to go as tolerated,” Shildt said. “He’s going to go based on how he feels. … There’s been enough healing. He feels good. He’s recovering well to where, like today, he threw, did some side-to-side work, starting to hit, start the baseball progression.
“We’ll see if it gets interrupted or see if it’s able to continue the game momentum.”
The Padres will hope for Iglesias' return into the starting lineup on Thursday, when they begin a four-game set against the Colorado Rockies, their last matchup with the division's last-place team this season. The opening game of the series comes Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
