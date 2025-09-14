Padres' Xander Bogaerts Takes Major Step, Feels 'Ahead of Schedule' in Recovery
San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop took a huge step in recovering from the non-displaced fracture in his foot Friday, taking on-field batting practice for the first time since Aug. 27.
San Diego Padres beat reporter for The Athletic Dennis Lin reported Bogaerts believes he is ahead of schedule in his recovery.
Bogaerts fouled a ball off of the top of his left foot against the Seattle Mariners Aug. 27, and was out of the lineup for their next game before landing on the 10-day injured list. While the original timetable had Bogaerts missing the remainder of the regular season, he may be on track for a return before the Friars' final game on Sept. 28.
More news: Padres All-Star Free Agent Predicted to Leave San Diego for Yankees
The shortstop has repeatedly stated that was his goal, and he seems to be trending in the right direction to suit up again before October.
“I feel like that would be huge, seeing big-league pitching,” Bogaerts said to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
“… Just playing in some games before we possibly make the playoffs will be good.”
Bogaerts got off to a slow start to the season, however began to figure things out in June. He batted .290 that month with two home runs and a .785 OPS, and followed it up with a similarly strong month of July.
More news: Former Padres Infielder Not Interested in GM Job: Report
Before going down in August, Bogaerts had his highest home run total of the season in a month with three blasts. He has a .717 OPS on the season, placing him right around league average as far as OPS+ is concerned.
In the All-Star's absence, Jose Iglesias has played most of the games at short however also suffered a minor injury when he was hit by a pitch in the left hand against the Cincinnati Reds. He came in as a pinch runner the following day, however hasn't had a start since.
Jake Cronenworth has started the last two games at shortstop, and will likely do so against against the Colorado Rockies in the third game of the Friars' four-game series against their divisional opponents.
Bogaerts' progression is good news for the Friars, however it remains to be seen if he will return by the end of the season.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.