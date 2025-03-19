Padres Young Star Projected to Cost $375 Million in Massive Extension
If it wasn't for Paul Skenes, San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill would have been the National League Rookie of the Year.
However, with his nearly .300 batting average, slugging roughly .500, and hitting 24 home runs, a potential payday could be ahead of him if the Padres are willing to pay him.
According to Tim Britton of The Athletic, Merrill could net a 15-year, $375 million deal.
"This is an awful lot of money to guarantee off a single season, and San Diego’s financial uncertainty only exacerbates the risk," writes Britton. "The Padres aren’t in the same spot they were when they agreed to a similar deal with Fernando Tatis Jr."
Merrill was selected as an infielder in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. When he arrived at camp last year, the Padres moved him to the outfield. His transition was almost flawless and players from around the league were left gobsmacked.
“Last year in spring training, I really started paying attention to him, the way he carried himself, the way he played baseball," right fielder Fernando Tatís Jr. told Marty Caswell of The Sporting Tribune. "It’s something you can feel right away.
“He really proved himself last year. From there, he has no limits. He’s going to be as good as he wants.”
Connor Joe, one of San Diego's free agent additions this offseason, couldn't believe Merrill was just a rookie last season.
“I’m sure everyone remembered the series he had against the Pirates in Pittsburgh,” Joe said. “Blown away by him. Obviously watching him play, really impressed by how he carries himself on the field. Getting the chance to talk to him and see him kind of behind the scenes, really impressed with him, how he works and goes about his business, true pro. Goes about it the right way, handles all the media and attention the right way. I’m really impressed by Jackson and I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him and work alongside him.”
With San Diego losing Jurickson Profar to the Atlanta Braves, Merrill is going to be counted on even more for his run production, but his teammates have faith in him and believe he's up for the challenge.
"It's going to be really good. I'm just going to sit down front line and enjoy it as you guys are going to do," Fernando Tatis Jr. said. "The sky's the limit with that guy and I'm going to be playing right next to him. It's going to be a really fun time."
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.