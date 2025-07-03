Padres' Yu Darvish Could Shockingly Make Season Debut This Weekend
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish could make his first pitching appearance of the season in Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers.
The Padres optioned starting pitcher Matt Waldron to Triple-A after his start last week, recalling relief pitcher Eduarniel Nunez. Without a starter for Sunday's game against the Rangers, the Padres could either call up a pitcher from Double-A or Triple-A, or they could reinstate Darvish, who threw 64 pitches in a simulated game on Tuesday.
“Could be,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “Could not be. We haven’t made that decision. … I’m not saying it is him. I’m not not saying it is him.”
More news: Former Padres Pitcher Elects to Leave Phillies, Head to Free Agency
Darvish is yet to pitch at the MLB level this season, and has been sidelined since spring training with right elbow inflammation. The Padres originally placed the right-hander on the 15-day injured list on March 27, but transferred him to the 60-day injured list June 16.
Darvish made one rehab appearance all the way back on May 14 with Triple-A El Paso, lasting four innings and allowing two runs while striking out four. After the start, he noted a "tightness" in his elbow and was shut down from pitching once more.
Darvish's potential return is great news for the Padres, who have been aching for starting pitching depth since Michael King fell to the 15-day injured list with a nerve issue.
More news: Padres' Manny Machado Makes Massive Announcement Regarding 2026
This season will be Darvish's fifth since joining San Diego, and is the second consecutive season in which he has made significantly fewer starts that expected. Last season, he made 16 starts and kept a 3.31 ERA through 81.2 innings. He made two starts in the playoffs against the Dodgers and had a 1.98 ERA in 13.2 innings.
The Padres will hope he can find the same form upon his return this season, as they are in the middle of a heated battle for the final spot in the National League Wild Card. They are just ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants, and will hope the veteran can give their rotation the boost they need to make it back into the playoffs this season.
Their series against the Rangers begins on Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.