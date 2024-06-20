Padres' Yu Darvish Gets Lit Up in Single-A Rehab Start
San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish took a big step toward returning from the injured list when he made his first minor league rehab start Wednesday night. This assignment came after Darvish completed a bullpen session last Friday. Unfortunately, the minor league start did not go well, which could raise concerns ahead of his return to the majors.
Darvish made the start for the Fort Wayne TinCaps, the Padres' High-A affiliate team. The TinCaps were playing the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and they fell behind quickly. Darvish pitched 3.1 innings and gave up one home run, seven hits, six earned runs, and one walk while striking out three batters as the Tincaps lost 8-3.
"I was able to throw most of my pitches which was good," Darvish said through his interpreter via Zach Groth. "I thought the splitter and the slider was working very nicely. Now it's time to get back on the big league mound ... and get into real competition."
Darvish has been out for nearly a month since leaving his last start with the Padres on May 29 because of tightness around the hamstring-groin area. It was the second time Darvish has been placed on the injured list, after previously going on IL back in April.
When healthy this season, the 37-year-old right-hander and five-time MLB All-Star is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA. He's notched 53 strikeouts on the year in 56.1 innings.