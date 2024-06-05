Padres' Yu Darvish Injury 'Not Long-Term Serious,' According to Mike Shildt
The San Diego Padres suffered a huge loss last week when the team announced it would place veteran starting pitcher Yu Darvish on the 15-day injured list. The loss Darvish, a staff workhorse, is never easy to replace. There is at least optimism that his absence will be brief.
Padres manager Mike Shildt spoke to reporters, including the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, and said Darvish's injury shouldn't be a serious long-term one.
"More like a groin-hamstring thing," Shildt said. "The feedback from yesterday (was that it was) better. But we know in those areas that things can be tricky, and we want to make sure we get it behind him. ... We don't think it's anything long-term serious, which is obviously good, but it's something that's going to require some rest."
Darvish was officially placed on the 15-day IL with a left groin strain. The 27-year-old suffered the injury in his Wednesday start against the Miami Marlins and left the game after only three innings. His IL stint is backdated to Thursday, making Darvish eligible to return on June 14. The hope for the Friars is that Darvish will return then. The team is also patching a rotation together without another right-handed starter, veteran Joe Musgrove.
Darvish has had an up-and-down start to the season, going 4-3 record with a 3.20 ERA, 53 strikeouts, and a 1.07 WHIP in 56.1 innings across 11 starts. Nonetheless, he's vital to a Padres team that's fighting to get back to the postseason. San Diego entered Tuesday's game against the Angels with a 32-31 record, seven games behind the Dodgers for first place in the National League West.