Padres’ Yu Darvish to Make Season Debut in Massive Update From Mike Shildt
San Diego Padres veteran Yu Darvish is back. The right-hander will return Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, making his 2025 debut and ending his stint on the injured list dating back to March.
The five-time All-Star went from presumed Opening Day starter to being at risk of missing the entire first half of the season with lingering elbow inflammation, but manager Mike Shildt announced that Darvish will take the mound to start a four-game set against the Snakes.
Darvish is coming off of a 3.31 ERA season across 81.2 innings of work. He tossed 78 strikeouts to 22 walks during this time, going 7-3 over his 16 starts.
The 38-year-old was more than simply keeping up with the majority of MLB hurlers, but exceeding many expectations over the course of 2024. He was ranked in the 72nd percentile of active pitchers in terms of baiting batters to chase his offerings outside the strike zone, and was in the 70th percentile of walk percentage, only doing so 6.6 percent of the time.
Darvish's return comes at an interesting time for the Friars.
Sitting at 47-41, good for the No. 2 spot in the National League West, San Diego has gone 5-5 in their last 10 contests. The only starting pitcher not named Ryan Bergert with a sub-3.20 ERA, Michael King, has been shelved on the injured list since the end of May.
The veteran right-hander can provide his expertise to a starting rotation that needs him more now than when he first hit the IL.
Off the diamond, Darvish has an immense impact being one of the most notable players in MLB born in Japan. This was evident during Game 5 of the NLDS when it became the most-watched MLB Postseason game with both Darvish, and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound.
