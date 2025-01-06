Peter Seidler’s Widow Suing Family for Control of Padres in Shocking Turn of Events
Sheel Kamal Seidler, the widow of late San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler, has initiated legal proceedings to assert control over the MLB franchise.
On Monday, Sheel Seidler filed a lawsuit in a Texas state probate court, alleging that Peter Seidler's brothers, Bob and Matt Seidler, violated their fiduciary duties as trustees of the Seidler Trust, which holds ownership of the Padres.
Sportico's Eben Novy-Williams and Daniel Libit were the first to report the story.
Per the report, the lawsuit alleges that Bob and Matt engaged in actions that included "irreconcilable conflicts of interest" and collaborated to acquire trust assets at "significantly below market value." According to the claims, these actions were part of a broader effort to consolidate their control of the team.
Seidler asserts that before her husband's passing in November 2023, Peter Seidler expressed his wish for her to become the Padres’ control person, with their children to follow. She claims Peter’s brothers, Bob and Matt Seidler, are attempting to “falsely position themselves as Peter’s rightful heirs.” As the trust’s sole beneficiary, she argues that she should have control of the team.
Sheel Seidler released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.
"This was not a decision I made lightly," she wrote. "During the difficult period, I have done everything in my power to avoid unwanted distractions and resolve the matter privately. I have focused on supporting the work of the many dedicated professionals within the Padres organization, as well as the incredible players we have the privelage of watching nearly every day throughout the season. I made this decision as a very last resort, but I am confident it is the right one, and the best way to protect the Padres franchise and ensure the vision that Peter and I shared for the team will continue."
The lawsuit, filed in Travis County, California, also accuses Bob Seidler’s wife of making “racist, profane, and hateful remarks” directed at Sheel, who is of Indian descent. Additionally, it attributes racist and sexist motivations to Bob and Matt Seidler, alleging they aim to “seize control” of the Padres to block “an Indian-American woman” from leading what they perceive as their “family business and ancestral right.”
Matt and Bob Seidler, along with an attorney identified in the lawsuit as their representative, have not yet responded to requests for comment from Sportico.