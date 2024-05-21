Recently-Released Padres Pitcher Latches On With NL Wild Card Contender
Matt Festa, the recently released San Diego Padres relief pitcher, has found a new home. The New York Mets have signed Festa to a minor league deal.
Festa has been assigned to Triple-A Syracuse and recently made his debut with the Mets' top minor league affiliate. He delivered a scoreless outing while picking up two strikeouts in 1.1 innings of work.
The Padres released the 31-year-old on Thursday. He originally signed a minor league deal with the Friars in Jan. 2024. He appeared in 16 games for the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, posted a 4.50 ERA, 16 strikeouts, and a 1.56 WHIP, and allowed 18 hits in 16 innings.
Although Festa is in the minors right now, he could be called up to help the Mets with some veteran relief depth. Festa spent most of his career with the Seattle Mariners from 2018-23. The former seventh-round pick was slowed by injuries in the middle part of his tenure with the Mariners, including Tommy John surgery in 2010.
Festa holds a career 4.32 ERA with an above-average 25.3 percent strikeout rate and plus swinging-strike rates.