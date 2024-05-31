Recently-Traded Padres Pitcher Already DFA'd by New Team
Woo-Suk Go's first season in Major League Baseball has not gone according to plan. He arrived as one of the top relievers in the KBO in recent years and hasn't exactly survived his first season.
The Miami Marlins designated him for assignment on Thursday.
Go signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the San Diego Padres but they cut ties with him quickly. They sent him to Miami as a part of the trade for Luis Arraez earlier in May.
The 25-year-old has been in Triple-A since the trade and pitched fairly well. logging nine innings with a 3.00 ERA. However, he’s fanned only 8.3 percent of his opponents against a 5.6 percent walk rate.
Scouting reports on Go had his fastball topping out near 98 mph but when he arrived in Arizona for spring training, he averaged between 92 and 94 mph, topping out shy of 95. The plan to have him in the bullpen for high-leverage innings quickly faded and he was sent to Double-A. When he was included in the trade package, it was clear the Padres were less impressed with him and didn't see him as a good fit.
Because of his low salary, he should be a lock to clear waivers if he makes it there. Miami has five days to explore trade possibilities before placing him on waivers becomes a necessity. The waivers process takes 48 hours and if he clears, he would be sent outright to Triple-A Jacksonville.