Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Praised Padres Offensive Attack
The San Diego Padres have been on a roll of late, winning nine of their last 10 games entering Sunday. The offense has seen a massive rise during this hot stretch and it has translated to the team winning more games.
In the win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday, San Diego put up nine runs. All nine runs were scored in the fifth inning. The offense was so impressive that Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised the Padres after the game.
“That’s what they do,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “They’re [second in] the league in innings with three or more runs this month. It’s kind of like, when they get going, they’ll put the ball in play. And that was it.”
San Diego was spraying the ball all over the field, helping to earn them the victory. Boston had no answer for the offensive attack that the Padres used during the fifth inning so it was nice to see Cora praise them.
If the Padres can continue this offensive onslaught, they will see themselves continue to rise in the standings. This is what the club was expecting when they put the team together this offseason and it's been great to see things clicking for this team.