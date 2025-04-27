Surprise Padres Pitcher Has Locker in Clubhouse, Hinting Toward Roster Move
San Diego Padres reliever David Morgan has a locker at Petco Park and is in the clubhouse, per The San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders.
Morgan is not on the 40-man roster, meaning a player is likely going to be moved to the 60-day injured list.
There is speculation Logan Gillaspie will be said player as the reliever exited Saturday's game with an oblique injury. Thankfully, the Padres have several reinforcements to cover Giallaspie for however much time he is gone.
The Padres called up Ryan Bergert Friday to bolster the bullpen, and it appears Morgan is the latest pitching reinforcement for San Diego.
Morgan has the chance to make his Major League debut with the Padres. In the Texas League this season, Morgan has a 3.12 ERA with 19 strikeouts and just one walk across 8.2 innings pitched.
The Friars lost their third straight game following a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday. It marked the first time this season the Padres has lost three in a row.
“No one’s going to feel sorry for us,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “Nobody at all. And we’re not going to feel sorry for us. We haven’t and we won’t. It’s a chin-up, figure-it-out clubhouse and I feel the same way. We’re more than capable of being able to … put it together.”
For more news and notes on the San Diego Padres, head on over to Padres on SI.