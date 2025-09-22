Surprise Padres Pitcher Predicted to 'Take Over' Postseason
MLB.com's Mike Petriello believes San Diego Padres left-handed pitcher Kyle Hart could be a valuable piece to an already elite Padres bullpen in October.
Hart got off to a rough start in 2025, allowing 14 runs through his first five appearances in 2025. He has spent most of his time this season bouncing between MLB and Triple-A, however has switched on since coming up at the end of August.
After allowing three runs in his first appearance back on Aug. 31, Hurt has a 2.45 ERA through 7.1 innings in September. He had an especially impressive couple of games against the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets Sept. 13 and 16, striking out eight through 3.2 innings of work.
"Now strictly a reliever, Hart has been lights-out in recent weeks, posting a 13/1 K/BB in September to go with a 2.45 ERA. (And a far more hilarious 0.01 FIP.)" wrote Pretiello. "Stop us if you’ve heard this before: He’s throwing a lot harder in short relief stints.
"Putting numbers to that picture: His four-seamer went from 90.8 mph as a starter to 93 as a reliever, and while that’s hardly “elite,” it’s a lot more acceptable, especially for someone without elite four-seam movement. But, as important: Hart has added a ton of extra movement on his sweeper, which had 8 inches of horizontal break in May and now has 17 inches of break in September. He’s thrown it 41 times this month. He’s yet to allow a hit on it."
After making his debut in 2020, Hart spent three seasons in the minor leagues before heading to Korea to play professionally for the 2024 season. While in the KBO, Hart won their equivalent to the Cy Young award before signing with the Padres.
The Padres' bullpen is already stacked heading into October, even without All-Star reliever Jason Adam who is out for the season. Flamethrowing right-hander Mason Miller and NL saves leader Robert Suarez are possibly the best one-two punch in MLB, and Adrian Morejon has been among the best middle-inning relievers across MLB this season as well.
If Hart is able to continue to produce in this manner throughout the remainder of the regular season and into October, the Padres will be spoiled for choice when they look to their bullpen.
