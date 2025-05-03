Inside The Padres

Surprise Padres Player With Team in Pittsburgh, Indicating Imminent Roster Move

Valentina Martinez

Aug 11, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano (12) hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano is with the team in Pittsburgh, per The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.

The Padres have had an interesting situation at the backstop position, to say the least. Padres catchers combined to post a .572 OPS ahead of Wednesday's game, indicating Campusano could be called up shortly.

Campusano joining the team signifies a change could be made to the lineup with the Padres facing multiple left-handed pitchers in the coming days.

This story will be updated...

