Surprise Padres Player With Team in Pittsburgh, Indicating Imminent Roster Move
In this story:
San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano is with the team in Pittsburgh, per The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
The Padres have had an interesting situation at the backstop position, to say the least. Padres catchers combined to post a .572 OPS ahead of Wednesday's game, indicating Campusano could be called up shortly.
Campusano joining the team signifies a change could be made to the lineup with the Padres facing multiple left-handed pitchers in the coming days.
This story will be updated...
Published