Surprising Infielder Makes Padres Opening Day Roster
"OMG!" Jose Iglesias made the San Diego Padres roster. The Friars picked up Iglesias earlier this month on a minor league contract, and he was one of many players vying for a roster spot.
Upon his arrival to Peoria, Iglesias made it clear he was hoping to continue his stellar play with the Padres in 2025.
"I don't want to sound arrogant or anything, but I’m not a minor league player at this point of my career,” he said. "This is a great opportunity for me. This is a great opportunity for this organization to continue to grow, to continue to win games. Very happy to be part of [it]."
And it appears he has continued his wave of success from Queens to San Diego. His former team, the New York Mets, used Iglesias' single 'OMG' as the soundtrack of their success all the way to the NL Championship Series.
While Iglesias' single was a hit, his performance also flourished in the Big Apple. Iglesias experienced a career resurgence in 2024, recording a .337 batting average and an .829 OPS.
The infielder also played an invaluable role to the Mets' winning clubhouse, which was a reason the Padres were interested in signing Iglesias.
“Clearly the [Mets] played very well toward the end, like we did,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said, via MLB.com's Jack Magruder. “Talking to some people who observed that club and were around that area, he was a huge part of that team’s success, relative to his performance on the field and knowing how to play but also the way he went about it, his competitive spirit.”
