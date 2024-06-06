Surprising Padres Star Has Majors' Longest Active Hit Streak
A San Diego Padre currently holds MLB's longest active hitting streak — and it's not Luis Arráez. Rather, Fernando Tatis Jr. currently holds the league's longest active streak with a hit in each of his last 11 games.
Tatis has been getting hot since the end of May and has ramped it up in June so far. To begin the month of June, Tatis has slashed an astounding .579/.619/.789. In five games this month, Tatis has three multi-hit games and at least one hit in each one. He is coming off a remarkable 4-for-4 batting performance on Wednesday, when the Padres lost to the Angels.
His numbers are a significant jump from both his May and April stats, when he hit less than .300. His early season struggles only make this current run more impressive and surprising. He was off to a particularly slow start during April, slashing .223/.319/.398 with four home runs and 14 RBIs. Overall, his numbers on the season average out to .277/.352/.443 with 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, and six stolen bases.
While Tatis leads MLB with his current streak, he is, of course, nowhere near Joe DiMaggio's iconic streak of 56 games with a hit.
Arráez was surprisingly not the Padre with this current streak, but he did have an impressive streak earlier in the season when he recorded multiple hits in eight straight games. Either way, Arráez has also been on fire for the team, slashing .381/.408/.449 with one home run and 12 RBIs for the Padres.