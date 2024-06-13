Surprising Padres Star Picked to Win Major End of Season Award by National Outlet
Major League Baseball is nearing the three-month mark for this season, which gives a decent gauge for expectations throughout the rest of the year. On Thursday, Newsweek released their early end-of-season award predictions and the San Diego Padres should be pleasantly surprised.
Noah Camras, a contributing sports writer at Newsweek, has predicted Robert Suarez as the National League's Reliever of the Year. According to Camras, the right-hander "had a rough 2023 season but has regained his form in 2024 thanks to a dominant fastball. Suarez is currently 4-0 with a 0.61 ERA and 17 saves."
Suarez has emerged as one of the most dominant closers in the game. He has only been tagged for a run in one of his 26 appearances since the beginning of April. He has also struck out 28 batters and walked six in 29.1 innings of work.
He's also a selfless teammate. Against the Atlanta Braves in May, he volunteered to pitch the eighth inning despite being the closer, giving up a save opportunity.
“We’ve got to commend our man, Suarez," manager Mike Shildt said after the game on May 18. "What a good teammate. You know, not everybody would say, ‘Yeah I’ll take the eighth’ when you’re the closer.”
A major end-of-season award like this would be an incredible turnaround for Suarez, who had a rough 2023 season after signing a five-year, $46 million deal.